Lightning Safety Tips

Lightning is a giant spark of electricity in the sky. Lightning is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun. In fact, in the United States we average around 49 lightning strike fatalities per year. This week is Lightning Safety week in Pennsylvania so here is some tips to keep your safe.

The old saying goes, “When thunder roars, head indoors.” If you have no building to go into, make sure to get into your car for safety. If you are stuck outside with no shelter or a car, make sure to avoid all tall objects like trees or standing in the middle of a field.

Inside of your home, you will want to stay away from wires and pipes, because the electrical current could move through those, and you could be injured if you touch it.