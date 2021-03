This evening there will be a partly cloudy sky with a few flurries and even a snow shower. Not everyone will see the flurries this evening. They will mainly fall over the northern counties. The flurries will taper away quickly but the winds will remain strong tonight. The winds will be out of the northwest 15-20 mph. The lows will be in the teens for tonight.

Tuesday morning will be mostly too partly sunny and chilly. It will still be windy for the first half of the day. The afternoon will be mainly sunny and the winds will taper. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with a few of us in the lower 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the mid 20s.