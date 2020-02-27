Heather in Mount Union on Sunday captured a few small Lenticular Clouds in the sky. Lenticular Clouds look like saucers or even a stack of pancakes. They form perpendicular to the wind. The official name of these clouds are Altocumulus Standing Lenticularis Clouds.

Heather – Mount Union

So how do they form? They form when wind is traveling through stable moist air, and run into an object. Most of the time the object is a hill or a mountain. Often that is where you can view these clouds. When the moving air disrupts the stable air, this disturbance will help the moisture in the air condense and create these clouds!