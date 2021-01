Lava formed a “domed fountain” at the inlet to the lava lake in Halema’uma’u crater on January 2 and 3 in Kilauea, Hawaii, United States.

Dome fountains can occur when lava rapidly emerges from a constricted vent or fissure onto the surface, or, as in this case, beneath the surface of a lava lake, which remains a bubbling water fountain.

The height of the dome fountain was estimated to be around 16 feet, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).