Latest Mount Etna activity sees ash, lava spew

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted several times on Tuesday, causing the closure of a nearby airport.

With heavy ash falls reported in surrounding areas, authorities decided to shut Italy’s Catania airport.

As the volcanic activity was largely expected, the site was properly secured, and there were no reported casualties.

Etna is a popular tourist destination and its eruptions, especially when seen at night, are spectacular to watch.

The eruptions on Tuesday originated from Etna’s southeastern crater.