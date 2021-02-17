Latest Mount Etna activity sees ash, lava spew

Weather Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted several times on Tuesday, causing the closure of a nearby airport.

With heavy ash falls reported in surrounding areas, authorities decided to shut Italy’s Catania airport.

As the volcanic activity was largely expected, the site was properly secured, and there were no reported casualties.

Etna is a popular tourist destination and its eruptions, especially when seen at night, are spectacular to watch.

The eruptions on Tuesday originated from Etna’s southeastern crater.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss