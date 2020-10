In early August, Hurricane Isaias knocked out power for more than 2 million customers across states in the Northeast, leaving many without electricity for a week. Before the end of the month, Hurricane Laura left 400,000 customers in the dark, and at least seven people died from carbon monoxide they inhaled from generators used during the extended electrical outages. California experienced rolling blackouts before September could arrive, as triple-digit temperatures broke records around the state.

Hurricanes, wildfires, ice storms, flooding, heat waves and other extreme weather events are growing in number or intensity. Combined with the nation’s aging electrical infrastructure, extreme weather is causing frequent damage to our electrical system, costing Americans and the economy tens of billions of dollars each year, and impacting public health. Between 2003 and 2012, weather-related outages are estimated to have cost the U.S. economy an inflation-adjusted annual average of $18 billion to $33 billion.