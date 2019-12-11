Last Full Moon of the Decade

Stargazers you’ll want to check out the sky tonight! The December full moon will occur Thursday December 12th at 12:12 AM. Tonight we will be partially to mainly clear, so we should be able to view this full moon here in Central PA. A few planets will be visible in the sky tonight too! Including, Jupiter, Venus, Neptune, Uranus and Saturn.

The December full moon is known as the cold moon. The January full moon, which will be the first of the new decade, will occur on January 10, 2020. There will be three Super moons in 2020. Remember a Super moon is 14% larger and 30% brighter compared to at typical full moon. However, to the human eye you really cannot tell the difference.