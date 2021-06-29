Knowing the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion could save a life

The past two days we have been at 90°F or above, and we will continue this trend today and even tomorrow. With this kind of heat, it can be very dangerous and you want to make sure to limit your time outside and find ways to keep cool.

When being out in the heat too long, the body will have a hard time being able to cool itself and can lead to heat illnesses. The two biggest heat illnesses are Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

HEAT EXHAUSTION

If you are suffering from heat exhaustion, you will feel faint or dizzy. You could be excessively sweating and your skin will be cool, pale, and clammy. If you are dealing with heat exhaustion you could also experience muscle cramps and a rapid weak pulse. You could also experience nausea and vomiting.

If you have any of these symptoms, you need to get to a cool place preferably with air conditioning. You want to make sure to drink plenty of water. You can also take a cool shower or use a cold compress to ease the symptoms.

HEAT STROKE

Signs of a heat stroke are a throbbing headache, and no sweating. During a heat stroke your skin will be hot, dry and red. You will have a rapid and strong pulse. You could also lose consciousness if you are having a heat stroke. You could also experience nausea and vomiting.

If you experience these symptoms, or see someone else with these symptoms, call 9-1-1 or go to a hospital right away. You will want to also try and move the person experiencing a heat stroke to a cool place and reduce the body temperature by using cool cloths or a bath.

Also monitor your pets in the heat and keep them cool. They also can suffer from heat illnesses.