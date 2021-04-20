Knowing the Severe Thunderstorm Warning criteria can help you prepare during storm season

The National Weather Service will issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning if a storm seems to be life threatening, and could cause property damage.

To get into the specifics, you need winds gusting over 58 miles per hour, and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or greater, or a tornado. You do not need to meet all three points of criteria, but just one within a storm to be considered a severe storm for the warning to be issued. Also, lightning is not a criteria for these warnings to be issued.

Always make sure to stay up to date with the weather as we head into storm season here in Pennsylvania.

