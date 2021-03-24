Knowing the differnent types of flood alerts can keep you safe

It is Flood Awareness week in Pennsylvania and as we head into the seasons of spring and summer, we tend to see some flooding in Central PA.

It is important to know the different types of alerts and what it means for you to stay safe. Here is a breakdown of the most common alerts:

A Flood Watch, means that weather conditions are favorable to flooding. This means be prepared, but it is not happening yet.

A Flood Advisory means that there is flooding occurring, but it is more of a nuisance and not life threatening.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring and could be life threatening and will damage property.

TIPS TO KEEP YOU SAFE DURING A FLOOD –>