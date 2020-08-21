Kew shows global gardens, as outbreak slows international travel

From tranquil Japanese landscapes, to a fragrant Mediterranean Garden, to towering Californian redwood trees.

Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew is showcasing international sights with a summer festival called “Travel the World”.

“In a year when many people have had to change their travel plans, we’re inviting visitors to travel the world at Kew, by taking a journey through our global collections, you can see plants, landscapes and architecture from all around the world,” says Sandra Botterell, director of marketing and commercial enterprise.

Botterell says the festival, that’s set to open Saturday (22 August), is itself a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus outbreak scuppered previous plans.

“Originally, we had an entirely different experience planned, but we had to cancel that because of COVID(-19). And when we first went into lockdown, we realised that everybody’s plans were changing and people were feeling really confined in lockdown,” she says.

“So, we devised this festival really, which would take you all around the gardens and you would really feel that you had escaped and that you’d get gone abroad and that you’d experienced all of these different places.”

The 260-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site reopened to the public in early June, after more than two months of closure due to the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Now, visitors are exploring the destination’s 132 hectares of landscaped gardens, glimpsing its over 50,000 living plants.

As part of the festival, organizers say visitors can experience ten countries, spanning six continents, including this traditional Chinese pagoda, and these towering Californian redwood trees.

“We’re trying to cover around ten different countries or areas over six continents,” explains Paul Denton, head of visitor programmes and exhibitions.

“So, for example, you can have the Americas, one of the most bio diverse continents on Earth, and we look at that through the trees. So you can go to the colossal Californian redwoods through to the maple trees, through to Argentina, South America, where we’ve got the quirky monkey puzzle tree. So, you get a sense to go to all these locations and see the landscape in real life.”

In addition to taking an international tour of Kew’s gardens, visitors can glimpse this new large-scale botanical humpback whale sculpture by artistic duo Andrew Whittle and Ryan Lanji.

The pair were recent winners of Netflix show “The Big Flower Fight”.

“We were given the brief ‘Travelling the World by Kew’, so essentially, we decided to choose an animal that traverses a whole planet on its migration route, so there’s a whale,” explains Whittle.

“Also, the whale, the belly of the whale’s been described as a place of metamorphosis. We’ve all been kind of locked down, hunkered down at the minute. So, it’s this whole kind of rebirth as well.”

The sculpture is made up of over 700 plants, imitating the colours and textures of a humpback whale.

Parts of the sculpture were made using recycled materials gathered from beaches in the south of England, including netting, a sail and buoys.

The pair hope the work may provoke discussions around the environment and sustainability.

“I think it’s really cool to create a sculpture that starts a conversation, I think whether it’s a conversation about sustainability or the environment or even creativity, it’s important that we start doing that, especially after a pandemic like we all experienced,” says Lanji.

Of course, Kew’s own visitor numbers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in international travel.

Botterell says last year the gardens welcomed about 2.3 million visitors, the highest number for decades. This year, they’re expecting about half that.

“The number of overseas tourists that we get during the year varies according to the season. But we have been affected by the lack of overseas tourists, that’s true. And also some people’s reluctance just to travel outside their local area,” she says.

“But we’re seeing more and more people staycation-ing now and people are coming to Kew.”

“Travel the World at Kew” opens Saturday (22 August), and is expected to run until 16 October 2020.