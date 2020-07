Lori was able to capture some Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds in Bedford county this week. Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds are clouds that look like ocean waves.

These clouds form when you have winds blowing faster at the top level compared to the bottom level giving it the wave like feature.

Kelvin – Helmholtz clouds captured by Lori

Basically these form where there is a difference in wind direction and wind speed between two different wind currents. These typically signify instability in our atmosphere.