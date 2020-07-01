June Weather Recap

During the month of June we were on par with the amount of precipitation we had, but we were warmer compared to average.

Our average high temperature is 78.1°F and this year we came in at 80.7°F during the month of June. Our average June low temperature is 56.4°F. This June our average low temperature was 58.3. Our average temperature during the month of June in 2020 was 69.5°F. The average since record keeping began for June is 66.7°F.

In June we typically see 3.48″ of precipitation. This June we came in at 3.56″ of precipitation. The day with the most precipitation in the Altoona area was on June 4th when .93 inches of rain fell.

Our warmest day this year in June was on June 9th when our high temperature hit 91°F.