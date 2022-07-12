Wednesday at 2:37 PM the July full moon will happen. Not only will this be a full moon, but it will also be a supermoon. Since this supermoon will be at its fullest in the middle of the day, it is best to view it tonight or Wednesday night. The moon will still look relatively full through Friday morning.

The full moon in July is called the Buck moon. It can also be called the thunder or berry moon. The moon will come closest to Earth in its orbit which is why it is considered a supermoon. A supermoon is 7% larger and 15% brighter than a typical full moon. Remember, with a supermoon, it is hard to tell that it is larger and brighter without a telescope.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Tonight and tomorrow night we will have a partially to mainly clear sky, so we should have times during the next two nights to view this supermoon. The next full moon will happen on August 11th at around 9:36 PM.