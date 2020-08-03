July Weather Recap

This was the hottest July on record for State College, Johnstown and DuBois. It was the second hottest July on record for Altoona. Our average temperature this month in Altoona as 75.6°F. Our normal average temperature for the month of July is 70.6°F.

We also hit 90° or above nine times during this month of July. Our average amount of days above 90° for the year is typically seven times.

This July our average high temperature was 87.2°F. On Average July’s average high since record keeping is 81.4°F. Our average low temperature is 59.9°F, this year we had an average low of 64.1°F.

This month was also a dry month. Our average monthly precipitation is 3.26″ this year we only received 2.91″ of rainfall in 2020.