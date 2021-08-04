July Weather Recap: It was a seasonable month, but stormy

July was a seasonable month for us in Central PA, but it was stormy.

On average we see around 3.74″ of rainfall during the month of July since record keeping in Altoona. This July, we picked up 3.86″ of precipitation.

Our average temperature during the month of July is 72.6°F and we were right on par this July. Our average temperature this July was 72.8°F. The average high temperature for the month of July is 83.4°F. This July we had an average high temperature of 83.3°F. July on average has a low temperature of 61.7°F. This July in 2021, we were slightly above with an average low temperature of 62.3°F.

Even though July was seasonable, it was quite active. During the month of July we had more severe storms this month compared to any other month since 1986. The National Weather Service in State College issued around 197 severe warnings during the month of July. On July 29th, Pennsylvania as a whole, saw 14 tornadoes across the commonwealth.