January Weather Recap

This January was wetter and milder compared to average. Our Average high temperature for the month of January is 34°F. This January we had an average high temperature of 41.7°F. In 2019, our average high temperature was 33.6°F.

Our average low temperature since record keeping began is 19.7°F. This year our average low temperature was 26.1°F. In 2019, our average low temperature was 19.9°F.

Our average temperature for the month January is 26.8°F. This year our average temperature was 33.9°F. Last year we were more on par with average. Our average temperature in 2019 was 26.7°F.

We had a wetter January compared to average. Our average precipitation for January is 2.17″ this year we had 2.93″ of precipitation that fell. This is closer to average compared to last year. We were well above last year when 3.52″ fell.