It’s important to life and property to know the difference between Tornado Watches and Warnings

As we head into the spring months it is important to know the difference between a Tornado watch tornado warning, or tornado emergency.

A TORNADO WATCH means that conditions in the atmosphere are favorable, for a tornado, but it is not happening yet. A watch means you want to be prepared, but to be weather aware.

A TORNADO WARNING means that a tornado is currently happening or indicated on radar and to get to your safe place. A warning means that it is life-threatening and property damage is occurring.

A TORNADO EMERGENCY means a tornado is occurring and is known to be a severe threat to life and will cause catastrophic damage.

An easy way to understand this is like baking a cupcake, you watch the oven when the cupcake is baking, but it is not done yet. A warning is like when the cupcake is ready and you can eat it.

