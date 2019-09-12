It’s Electric

Heather – Mount Union

Yesterday storms rolled across the region and produced quite the light show!

Here are some facts about lightning from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

Lightning has been one of the earliest phenomena’s on earth to be observed. It is an electrical charge between the clouds, air, or the ground.

Lightning strikes can be up to 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun. Lightning can be up to 18, 000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lightning can strike the same place more than once.

Lightning can strike three miles from the center of a storm and up to 10-15 miles from the thunderstorm. In fact, Kennedy Space Center has reported lightning traveling over 90 miles outside of a storm.

Every second on Earth, somewhere on the globe there is a bolt of lightning.