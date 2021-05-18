It will be dry and warm as you head to the polls today

It is Primary Election Day here in Pennsylvania, and the weather should not be much of a factor to be able to get to the polls.

This morning we will have a calm wind with sunshine. Temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

If you plan to go vote on your lunch break, temperatures will be in the 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Winds this afternoon will be light and variable.

This evening if you are voting before the polls close at 8 PM, we will have sunshine with a few clouds. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

