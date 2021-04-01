It will be a windy and cold April Fools’ Day in Central PA

A cold northwesterly wind will blow across Central Pennsylvania on this April Fools’ Day. During the morning hours winds will be sustained between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Winds this afternoon will pick up between fifteen to twenty miles an hour from the northwest. We could see wind gusts reaching to thirty-five miles an hour. These winds will make the air feel colder during the afternoon hours. Make sure to bundle up. Also make sure if you have anything outside that could blow away that you secure it down.

On Friday this northwesterly wind will start to diminish, by Friday morning winds will be back down to around ten to fifteen miles an hour.

