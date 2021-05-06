It is looking like a soggy Sunday for Mother’s Day

You will want to plan on spending time with mom in doors on Sunday for Mother’s Day.

Sunday we will start the day off cloudy and then rainfall will develop as the day goes along. By the afternoon, it will become quite soggy.

It will also be on the cool side for Mother’s Day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from southwest between five to ten miles an hour.

