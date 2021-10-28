It is looking dry for Trick-Or-Treat Thursday evening

Blair County will hold Trick-Or-Treat tonight as well as a few townships in Cambria County. The weather will cooperate for the kiddos to collect candy this evening!

This evening we will be rather cloudy across the area. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s during the evening hours. We will also have a southeasterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour.

Rain will move in late tonight into early Friday morning but should hold off until after Trick-Or-Treat times are done.