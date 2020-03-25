ISS ‘may be the safest place in the world’

The crew of the next mission to the International Space Station said Tuesday it ‘may be the safest place in the world’ because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although flights into space are always accompanied by risks, we understand that in the next few months, the International Space Station may be the safest place in the world,” Anatoly Ivanishin, Roscosmos cosmonaut, said.

Ivanishin and fellow Russian Ivan Vagner – along with NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy – are due to blast off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 9 April.

The mission is due to last six months.