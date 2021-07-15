Iridescent Clouds made for a colorful sky in Central PA this past weekend

This weekend before the stormy week started, many across the area spotted rainbow clouds!

This weather phenomena is what is known as iridescent clouds or Circumhorizontal arcs. These “rainbow clouds” are formed thanks to plenty of sunshine and cirrus clouds!

Cirrus clouds are made up of tiny ice crystals. These crystals can refract or bend light, which will create a rainbow in the sky, without needing the rain. Rainbows will form on the opposite side of sun, but when the light is being refracted in a cirrus cloud, it will be on the same side as the sun, or the sun will be directly above these colorful clouds. They are rare to see because you need the perfect conditions for these types of clouds to happen.

Eberlee – DuBois

Joel – Brookville

Kim – DuBois

Lynn – Huntingdon

Stacy – Reynoldsville

Tom – Patton

Thanks for sharing these really cool photos with us!