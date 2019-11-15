Inside Dubai’s “Sustainable City”

On the outskirts of Dubai, far from high rise towers and skyscrapers, sits a green-themed property development trying to make as little environmental impact as possible.

The Sustainable City, a collection of 500 villas, shopping plaza, mosque, farm, school and innovation centre, is aiming to become the first “net-zero” development in the emirate, meaning it creates all the energy it uses on site.

Construction started in 2014, first residents arrived in 2015. Now, developers of the private settlement claim around 90 percent of the city’s homes are occupied with around 2,700 residents.

Faris Saeed, CEO of Diamond Developers, the firm behind the project, admits they faced sceptics at first.

“We wanted to do this challenge because we believe if we are able to do it in Dubai, we can do it anywhere in the world, based on the climate zone we are in,” he says.

“Temperature is so high and less resources for building materials, less resources for water. So, it was challenging, but we overcome this challenge.”

According to a report by the International Energy Agency and UN Environment, buildings construction and operations accounts for 36 percent of global final energy use and almost 40 percent of energy‐related carbon dioxide emissions.

The settlement’s villas – even the car park – are covered in solar panels that power homes, street lighting and electric vehicle charging stations.

The villas are covered in paint that reflects sunlight, keeping heat out and the temperature low.

At the centre of each “cluster” stands a traditional Emirati wind tower, which acts like a non-electric air conditioner, catching cool breeze and directing it downwards.

The city is dotted with separate bins for plastic, metal and cardboard.

“The changes is to be more eco-friendly, to live a more peaceful life, so it’s positive changes,” says Saeed.

Through the centre of city sit eleven “biodomes”, they act as urban farms used for growing about 38 different crops, including herbs, peppers, tomatoes and strawberries. They’re fed by recycled wastewater.

“We are using electricity inside the biodomes from the solar panel outside, parking solar panel. So, electricity is free, and water for cooling its grey water, or recycled water,” explains general manager Yazan Shaalan.

“So, everything inside the biodome, 100 percent sustainable.”

The settlement’s streets are car-free. Instead, residents walk or use electric carts to get around.

50-year-old resident Nick Watson, an expat from the UK, says living on the property has changed his family’s habits.

“We recycle everything, we did before, but nowhere on this level,” he says.

“We separate everything, we clean everything. We put them in the bins and then we take them out to the recycling bins. And that’s a habit now, and that’s something that we’ve ingrown here.”

Saeed says they’ve seen great interest from developers hoping to duplicate their model.

A second larger development, with 1,120 homes, is currently under construction in the neighbouring emirate of Sharjah.

Of course, there’s no escaping the environmental impact caused by the city’s construction.

Saeed says they started calculating their impact from the design stage and admits they are still in the negative. But he’s confident they’re making an impact.

The last building in the city that’s yet to be completed will be “neutral carbon”, meaning it will offset all the carbon used in its design, construction and operation.

“You have to show the world that this is the model which we need all to adopt just to save our planet,” he says.

“So, if we will think in this way that our impact is nothing comparing to what’s happening, no one will do anything. So, we believe that, let’s start and we are sure that people will follow.”