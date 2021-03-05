Initiatives to keep hard-to-recycle products out of landfill

Lottie Dalziel runs a new kind of online eco store. She gives customers vouchers in return for sending in items which can’t be put in a regular recycling bin.

“The programme has only been operating for 14 weeks now so it’s relatively young but we’ve already had over a hundred people send us their trash,” says Dalziel.

Daziel’s work is part of a wider operation which so far has 40,000 contributors who forward collected waste onto recycling company, Terracycle.

“You can recycle your day to day products like contact lens, blister packs, oral care products, coffee capsules, beauty products and so on. So it’s completely free for consumers,” explains Terracycle General Manager Jean Balliard.

Terracycle has grown by 30 per cent in the past year.

Companies like Proctor and Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive and Gillette pay the recycler millions of dollars to run the programmes.

The waste is then turned into park benches, playgrounds, and garden beds.

“The fact that the large corporates are on board just shows that it is something we all ought to be doing and they’re making it easier for us to do,” says the CEO of Waste Management Australia, Gayle Sloan.

But the reality is niche operations such as these deal with just a tiny fraction of Australia’s recycling.

Last year’s figures from the Australian National Waste Report show that 43.5 million tonnes of waste were sent to recycling.

Of that 5.1 million tonnes was from curbside council bins.

To put it into perspective Terracycle collected just 61 tonnes.

Recent research shows few Australians have used or even know about the small schemes.

“And I think that really speaks to the fact that there really is opportunity for these programmes to grow if more people were aware of them,” says Jenni Downes from Monash Sustainable Development Institute.

To bring them into the mainstream experts say Australia needs to follow Europe’s lead.

“(In Europe) you have incentives like tax rebates or grants to get those initiatives started but also pressure from companies that just don’t want to act,” says Baillard.

Last year the Australian Federal Government banned recycling from being sent overseas and announced a 190 million (Australian) dollar injection into the recycling industry.

The challenge now is to find the market in Australia for the increase in recycled material staying on shore.