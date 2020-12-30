Immediate aftermath as strong quake hits Croatia

A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damage to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit 46 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of Zagreb.

Initial reports said the earthquake caused widespread damage, collapsing roofs, building facades and even some entire buildings.

Footage from Petrinja showed that a collapsed building had fallen on a car.

The footage showed people trying to remove the debris to reach the vehicle.

A small boy was filmed being rescued from the car and carried to safety.

The earthquake was felt throughout the country and in neighboring Serbia and Bosnia.

The same area was struck with a 5.2 quake on Monday.