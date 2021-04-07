Icy weather brings snow to Croatia

A late spate of wintry weather on Tuesday swept across Croatia and Slovenia, causing traffic disruptions due to snow.

Blizzards and strong winds in part of Croatia have prompted authorities to issue warnings to travelers and close some roads for heavy trucks with trailers.

Gust winds along the Adriatic Sea coast grounded a number of ferries to the islands while only cars have been allowed along wind-battered coastal roads.

The snowy weather is expected to spread further east in the Balkans later in the day and on Wednesday, brining along freezing temperatures.