Iceland’s rumbling volcano becomes tourist hotspot

Iceland’s latest volcano eruption is quickly attracting crowds of people hoping to get close to the gentle lava flows.

It began on Friday (19 March) evening after more than 50,000 earthquakes were recorded in the past three weeks.

The eruption in Geldingadalur, near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik, is not seen as a threat to nearby towns and the slow flows mean people can get close to action without too much harm.

Hundreds have walked eight kilometres to get to the volcano.

While access is not restricted, rescue teams are on site to make sure people keep a distance and keep in mind the danger the lava poses.

An Italian photographer living in Iceland since 2015 said the proximity to the glowing lava was “insane” and absolutely different from Etna and Stromboli that he has photographed before.

