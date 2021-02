Iceland was hit by a series of earthquakes on Wednesday (February 24).

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported one of the quakes reached 5.6 on the Richter scale.

Reykjavik resident Kiddi Agnarsson filmed his television screen, phone and water bottle shaking in his living room.

Arngarsson told Reuters the bigger quakes felt: “like a big truck hitting the building.”

“The smaller ones make waves and it feels like you’re on a boat,” he added.