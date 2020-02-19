Ice Volcanoes, an interesting weather phenomenon, are forming along Michigan beaches. Below freezing temperatures and onshore winds are two key factors for development.

The waves come crashing in and the volcanoes take shape as water or slush erupts through an ice shelf. The formations grow in size as eruptions of liquid water and slush continually ejects and falls back to the surface.

The volcanoes are the reason some locals and photographers are bracing the winter cold. However, they are dangerous and experts warn that people should keep a safe distance from the structures.