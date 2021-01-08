Ice sculpting competition gets underway

Blocks of ice are being transformed into something special here in Perm.

The 7th Russian Cup in Snow and Ice Sculpture – the “Winter Vernissage” – is underway and participants are busy chipping away at their sub-zero canvas.

This is the first working day but already some designs are beginning to emerge.

Thirty participants from fourteen cities in Russia and Belarus are creating unique figures in the city centre.

Working in teams of two, competition participants will create fifteen sculptures.

Dmitry Baklamenko, a participant from Krasnoyarsk, says: “It is just the first day today, we just started, got to work, the first day is usually about getting momentum, it’s all just starting. We plan to finish it all within the five days. There will be many figures, this is just one head, and there will be five or six, the central figure, so, it should turn out interesting.”

One hundred cubic meters of natural ice from the pond water outside of the city have been sourced for the competition, and cut into blocks for the participants to work on.

The teams will have five days to complete the task.

The figures must be at least three meters high from the podium level.

“Every year we are waiting for the ice to form. It’s not so exciting in summer, while in winter the good material is already waiting for us, and various compositions start to come up, and we can’t wait to create,” says participant from Yakutia Vasiliy Argunov.

Some have competed here before while for others this is their first time. But all have won other ice sculpture competitions – a prerequisite to be selected for the Perm contest.

Judges will evaluate expressiveness, originality of idea, and technical skill.

But with technical standards usually very high across all entries, it is often the other criteria that tip the balance when deciding who will win or not.

“A non-standard approach is always very impressive, some kind of original approach, it works very well. Some philosophical interpretation is important too. I think, the more unusual, the more non-standard it is, the more captivating it is, but at the same time, it is unpredictable how the judging will work out,” says Svetlana Kolchanova, curator of the project.

The theme for this year’s event is Elusive Beauty, which gives maximum freedom of expression for sculptors.

Yuri Mistryukov from Ryazan is working in a team with his brother.

Their idea is about fun.

“This year we are doing a light fun work, which is called ‘The Lunch of an Artist’. And what will be depicted is instant noodles,” says Mistryukov.

“We can talk about beauty in common things, the very simple things that surround us every day, where beauty is hard to see, but it is still there,” he adds.

Another participant from Krasnoyarsk Sergey Aseev is working on the sculpture “Diamond Bouquet”. Sergey Aseev has taken inspiration from the natural world.

“Ice is like flowers – its earthly beauty doesn’t last long. But people will dream of the beauty of water diamonds at night. That is, neither ice nor flowers are eternal, so we united those things in our sketch for the theme Elusive Beauty ,” says Aseev.

The competition will run until 12 January.

The results will be announced on 12 January, then the sculptures will go on show to the public to view from 14 January until 15 February.