Even though there will still be rounds of cold weather during winter, and occasional record cold, long-term temperature trends show that winters are warming across the U.S. In fact, for much of the country, winter is the fastest warming season. In the Northeast, for example, winter has warmed three times faster than summer.

This week’s analysis of average winter temperatures finds that winter in the contiguous U.S. has warmed by an average of nearly 3°F over the past half century. Of the 242 stations analyzed, 79% (190) have warmed by at least 2°F since 1970. Only seven stations have cooled in this time period. The top five cities showing the most winter warming are all in the northern U.S.—led by Burlington, Vt. (6.8°F), Concord, N.H. (5.6°F) and Milwaukee, Wis. (5.5°F).