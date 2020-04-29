The start of the Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching. The season begins June 1st and it goes until November 30th. The season begins June 1st because that is when the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean sea becomes warm enough to produce hurricanes.

According to the National Hurricane Center most named storms start after June 1st but there have been a few named storms that have started before June 1st. Below you will find a break down per month of how many names systems and hurricanes on average would occur.

Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

By the end of June on average in a typical hurricane season there would be 1 named storm. The named storm would typically be a tropical storm. The water temperature and the atmospheric conditions are not right yet for a hurricane to form.

By the end of July on average in a typical hurricane season there would be 2 named systems, one of which would be a hurricane. The hurricane would most likely be a category 1-2. The water temperature and the atmospheric conditions are not right yet for a category 3 or stronger hurricane to form.

By the end of August on average in a typical hurricane season there would be four named systems, two of which would be hurricanes and one of which would be of category 3 or greater in strength. It’s by this time the water temperatures approach their warmest and the atmospheric conditions are near prime for producing strong hurricanes.

By the end of October on average in a typical hurricane season there would be around ten named systems, six in which would be hurricanes and two would be a category 3 or greater in strength. The end of September and October is when the conditions are just right for hurricanes to be produced.

By the end of a typical hurricane season there would be 11 named systems, six in which would be hurricanes and 2 would be category 3 or greater.