Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Hurricane Sally made landfall around 4:45 Am in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It made landfall as a category 2 hurricane with winds sustained at 105 mph. Its central minimum pressure was 965 mb.

The north-central gulf coast including Florida and Alabama will continue to deal with hurricane-force winds, storm surge, and dangerous flooding today.

Here in central PA the remnants of Hurricane Sally will stay to our south, but we could see some cloud coverage from this storm on Friday mainly in our southern counties.