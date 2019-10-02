Hurricane Lorenzo to bring damaging winds & rain to Ireland







According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lorenzo is now a Category 1 storm. At its strongest, it did reach Category 5 status. It did not pose a direct threat to the United States, but brought rough surf to the eastern seaboard.

Wednesday morning Hurricane Lorenzo had wind speeds of 90 mph and a central pressure at 960 mb. It was impacting the Azores. Lorenzo was moving northeast at 45 mph.

Lorenzo is expected to make landfall in Ireland on Thursday and Friday. It is supposed to weaken and not make landfall as a hurricane. However, Ireland has put in place, wind warnings for the western coast, and rainfall warnings for the eastern coast. Even if it does not make landfall as a hurricane, Lorenzo potentially could bring damaging winds and flooding to Ireland.