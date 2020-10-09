Hurricane Delta weakens to Category 2 storm

The streets in this city in southwest Louisiana were deserted as a powerful Hurricane Delta approached, threatening to add misery to people struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

Delta was a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale early Friday (October 9), packing winds of 120 miles per hour (325 kph) and already being felt onshore with gusty winds and heavy rains. Rivers were full and local street flooding was reported from the coast to Baton Rouge inland.

“There’s going to be a period where it’s just not safe to get out on the roads. And so they need to hunker down as best they can. And once the hurricane-force winds and the roads are deemed safe for public safety, then we will begin hitting that backlog of 911 calls which we know we’re going to have,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said in an interview.

Hunter said that because of the damage done by Hurricane Laura, which struck the city in late August, more people evacuating for arrival of Delta.

Across the state’s southwest, schools and government offices closed, residents boarded windows and moved out of the storm’s path. Officials ordered evacuations in those communities facing the second major hurricane in as many months.

As of 1:00 PM Hurricane Delta has continued to weaken and is now a strong Category 2 storm.

In its latest update Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said Delta has winds of 110 mph (175 kph). Forecasters have said they expect the weakening trend to continue until Delta makes landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast, but they caution that it remains a dangerous storm.

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening and could strike in the same general area in southwest Louisiana as Hurricane Laura did in late August.

Laura damaged tens of thousands of homes, leaving roofs throughout the region dotted with protective blue tarps, and left more than 6,000 people still living temporarily in hotels.

Cities along the Gulf Coast from Galveston, Texas, to New Orleans are experiencing gusty winds and rain. Louisiana received a federal emergency declaration and Wal-Mart said it was closing many of its stores across the Gulf Coast as a precaution.

Energy companies halted 92%, or nearly 1.7 million barrels per day of offshore oil output, and 62% of natural gas production, data showed. The U.S. Coast Guard closed ports from Beaumont, Texas, to Lake Charles ahead of the storm.

Addison Alford and a colleague from the University of Oklahoma drove down to Iowa, Louisiana in a special mobile radar truck to help monitor the hurricane to make up for damage done to a Lake Charles radar facility by Hurricane Laura.

“We’re going to help collect a little bit more high-resolution observations for them. And just add to their ability to make morning decisions for the public,” said Alford.

When Delta reaches the northern Gulf Coast, it will be the 10th named storm to make a U.S. landfall this year, eclipsing a record that has stood since 1916.