Hundreds evacuate homes to escape flooding

Hundreds of people evacuated their homes and farms Wednesday to escape flooding in southern New Zealand.

Authorities told many residents in the towns of Gore, Mataura and Wyndham to leave immediately as rivers continued to rise after heavy rainfall.

Several hundred tourists were being evacuated from Milford Sound after getting stuck earlier this week when flooding and mudslides cut off car access.

Many of the tourists were evacuated by helicopter.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Southland region.

Weather conditions were improving Wednesday.

Some rainfall is forecast over the coming days, but not the heavy rain that has caused the flooding.

