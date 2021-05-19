Humidity will be on the rise into the weekend

Dew points will be on the rise this week and into this weekend. This will make the air feel more humid.

The Dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled for saturation to occur at a constant pressure. This is important for us to forecast weather, because if there is more moisture in the air, or if the dew point is equal to the air temperature, that can lead to clouds, rain, or fog. Dew point’s are also great for figuring out how comfortable we will be outside.

When Dew points are really high, in the 60s, that is when the air can feel very sticky and uncomfortable. This weekend we will see the Dew Points in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

With Dew points on the rise, and the heating of the day with temperatures in the 80s, we could see Friday through Sunday some pop up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Most days will be dry, but humid. Make sure to stay up to date with the WTAJ Weather App.

