Humidity becoming more noticeable

Altoona, Pa (WTAJ)- As we continue to warm up and we enter the second half of spring the dew point temperature will also increase. The higher the dew point goes the more humid it feels.

High pressure is off the coast of the Carolina’s and is pumping in warm and moist air. The wind flows clockwise around a high which is bringing warm and humid air from the southern states to the north.

Locally the wind is coming out of the southwest and that is a warm flow for us. Any time the winds are out of the southwest during the spring and summer months you can expect warm and humid air.