Huge iceberg breaks off Brunt Ice Shelf

A huge iceberg, nearly twice the size of Chicago, has broken off the Brunt Ice Shelf.

The phenomena is known as calving and comes almost a decade after scientists at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) first detected growth of vast cracks in the ice.

The first indication that a calving event was imminent came in November 2020 when a new chasm – named North Rift – headed towards another large chasm near the Stancomb-Wills Glacier Tongue 35 km (21.7 miles) away.

It’s the third major crack in the ice shelf that’s become active in the last ten years.

During January, the rift pushed northeast at up to 1 km(0.62 miles) per day, cutting throug the 150 meter (492 feet) thick floating ice shelf.

The iceberg was formed when the crack widened several hundred metres in a few hours on the morning of 26th February, finally breaking free from the rest of the floating ice shelf.

The calving is not expected to pose a threat the to BAS’s Halley Research Station which is located on the Brunt ice shelf.