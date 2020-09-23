How to watch: Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth

This animation from NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies depicts asteroid 2020 SW’s trajectory as it safely passes Earth on Sept. 24, 2020. Also shown is the location of a typical geosynchronous satellite (labeled “GEOSAT”), orbiting 22,000 miles (36,000 kilometers) above Earth’s equator. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An asteroid the size of a school bus is headed our way, but NASA says the space rock will zoom safely past Earth on Thursday.

The newly discovered asteroid will come within 13,000 miles of Earth, well below many of the communications satellites orbiting the planet, scientists said this week. The closest approach will occur Thursday morning over the southeastern Pacific Ocean.

Once it’s gone, the asteroid won’t be back to Earth’s neighborhood until 2041.

Scientists estimate the asteroid is between 15 feet and 30 feet. By asteroid standards, that’s considered puny. Asteroids of this size hit Earth’s atmosphere and burn up once every year or two, said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. There could be as many as 100 million of these little asteroids out there.

The real threat are considerably bigger asteroids. The good news is that these are easier to spot much sooner than just a few days out.

How to watch:

CNEOS scientists determined that it will make its closest approach at 7:12 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 24th over the Southeastern Pacific Ocean.

It is too small and faint to see by naked eye but will be visible through small telescopes. Asteroid 2020 SW is in the constellation of Pegasus the Flying Horse, and will then move to the constellation of Pisces the Fish.

Observers using a telescope might detect the asteroid, which will look like a “star” moving very slowly because of the distance.

You can watch online via the Virtual Telescope Project. The live feed is scheduled for Wednesday, September 23rd starting at 6:00 p.m.

Location of asteroid 2020 SW on the night of Wednesday, September 23, at around 10:30 pm CDT (03:30 UTC on September 24). Facing east, as seen from U.S. The space rock will be located not too far from where we see the star Algenib (Gamma Pegasi), in the Great Square of Pegasus. Illustration by Eddie Irizarry using Stellarium.

After Thursday’s close approach, the asteroid will continue its journey around the Sun, not returning to Earth’s vicinity until 2041, when it will make a much more distant flyby.