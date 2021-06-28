How to stay cool this week for the potential heat wave in Central PA

Yesterday we reached 90°F in parts of Central PA, and we are forecasting at least the upper 80s to lower 90s for the next few days as well.

Remember, if we have three days of 90°F consecutively, that is considered a heat wave. Heat causes more deaths per year than any other weather event and it can be prevented.

During the hot months, you want to make sure to limit your time outdoors. The safest time to be outside on a hot day is early in the morning, and during the evening hours. Try to avoid being outside from noon until 5:00 PM.

If you have to be outdoors, make sure to wear light colored clothing, take lots of breaks in the shade, and drink plenty of water.

Also, remember your neighbors and your pets. Check to make sure they have a cool spot to be and look for any signs of heat exhaustion.