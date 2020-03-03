How Thunderstorms Form

Thunderstorms form when warm moist air rises. The warm moist air rises in three ways….topography (mountains), a front or daytime heating. As the warm air rises it cools and condenses into a cloud. At this point the cloud would be called a cumulus cloud.

The cloud will grow if warm moist air continues to rise. The rising of warm moist air is called an updraft. The updraft will continue to add water droplets to the cloud. The water droplets will continue to grow. When the updraft can no longer keep the water droplets up, they fall as rain. Cooler and drier air flows downward in the cloud, dragging the rain down with it. At this point where there is an updraft and a downdraft the cloud would be called a cumulonimbus cloud.

The stronger the updraft the higher the cumulonimbus cloud will go. As the cumulonimbus cloud increases in height the temperature falls. For every 1,000 feet in elevation you go up you roughly lose 4 degrees Fahrenheit. Eventually, the temperature will be below 32 degrees and the rain droplets will freeze, forming hail. The hail will continue to grow and hit other ice pellets as it falls up and down in the cloud’s drafts. The ice pellets hit each other causing an electrical charge, forming lightning. At this point the cumulonimbus cloud is now considered a thunderstorm.