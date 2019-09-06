How the weekend is shaping up

Saturday, will have a mix of clouds and sun. There may be a few light showers throughout the day but most of us will stay dry. The high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Sunday, will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There may be a passing shower for a few of us in Central Pa. Sunday’s highs will be in low to mid 70s.

The Why: A weak low pressure system will pass through the state. The low doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it but it will help usher in more clouds. There will be a few showers around Central PA but not everyone will see a shower. The winds will will be northerly this weekend and that paired with a cloudier sky and a few showers will keep us cool and Fall like. Hurricane Dorian will be well off the coast of New Jersey this weekend. It will not play a major roll in our weather.