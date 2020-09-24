How severe drought could impact Centre County

Potential Impacts

Severe Drought (D2):

Centre County is included in the 6.17% of Pennsylvania under a severe drought. Typically, crop or pasture loss is likely, water shortages are common, and water restrictions are imposed.

Specialty crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size

Producers begin feeding cattle; hay prices are high

Warnings are issued on outdoor burns; air quality is poor

Golf courses conserve water

Trees are brittle and susceptible to insects

Fish kills occur; wildlife move to farms for food

Moderate Drought (D1):

20.59% of Pennsylvania is under a moderate drought including Blair, Clearfield, Cameron, and Huntingdon Counties. Typically, some damage to crops and pastures is possible, some water shortages develop, and voluntary water-use restrictions are requested.

Irrigation use increases; hay and grain yields are lower than normal

Honey production declines

Wildfires and ground fires increase

Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed

Voluntary water conservation is requested; reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity

Abnormally dry (D0):

47.2% of Pennsylvania is abnormally dry including Cambria, Jefferson, and Elk. Short-term dryness slows planting and growth of crops, there are some lingering water deficits and pastures or crops not fully recovered.

Crop growth is stunted; planting is delayed

Fire danger is elevated; spring fire season starts early

Lawns brown early; gardens begin to wilt

Surface water levels decline

None:

Most of Bedford and Somerset counties are not in a drought.

Drought Watch vs Drought Warning:

County Drought Status Map 9-10-20

As of September 10th the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a drought watch for Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Huntingdon counties.

Residents on drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10%, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

If Centre county is upgraded to a drought warning, residents would be asked to reduce their individual water use 10-15%, or by six to nine gallons a day.

How to reduce water use around the house and yard

Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering. Use a bucket to catch the water and reuse it to water your plants.

Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.

When watering your garden, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.

If you water your lawn, water it only when necessary, and avoid watering on windy and hot days. Apply no more than 1 inch of water per week (use an empty can to determine how long it takes to water 1 inch). This pattern will encourage more healthy, deep grassroots. Over-watering is wasteful, encourages fungal growth and disease, and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.

Re-use old water from birdbaths, vases, or pet bowls to water plants.

When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.

Check for household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, rather than hosing it off.

Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.

Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

DEP is notifying all water suppliers in these counties of the need to monitor their supplies and be prepared by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary. Varying localized conditions may lead water suppliers or municipalities to ask residents for more stringent conservation actions by residents. Sixteen water suppliers in these counties have begun asking or requiring residents to reduce their water use.