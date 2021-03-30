How much wind would it take to blow you over

It has been quite windy here in Central Pennsylvania. You may be wondering why, or how wind is created, it all starts with the sun!

Wind is air in motion. The sun heats the earth unevenly, due to this it creates warmer and colder pockets of air. When these too areas of air meet, then wind is created. We designate these areas that have high winds and new air masses on a weather map with a cold or warm front.

When we transition out of winter into spring, we have a lot of cold and warm air clashing together which is why we see strong winds during this time of the year compared to others.

With the strong winds we have been experiencing lately, you may wonder how much wind it would take to move you sideways.

We use the calculation of Wind = √195 X weight/area

To move a maple leaf you only need a wind speed of 3 miles per hour. To laterally move a typical trash can, winds typically must pick up to 28 miles per hour. If you want to move a human who weighs 175 pounds, it would take winds over 67 miles per hour. Finally, to move a car you would need wind speeds over 90 miles per hour.

Winds will be picking up again on Thursday.

