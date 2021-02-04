How Earth plans to bring Martian rocks home

Once on the surface, Perseverance will scrounge for evidence of past microscopic life in an ancient lakebed and gather the most promising rock samples for future pickup.

NASA is teaming up with the European Space Agency to return the samples to Earth in around 2031.

This unprecedented effort will involve multiple launches and spacecraft and cost more than $8 billion USD.

“Actually confirming life on another planet will be very hard to do with the instruments that we can fly,” says project scientist Kenneth Farley.

“So, one of the key steps that that Perseverance is taking is collecting samples that can be brought back to Earth in the future and then analyzed with all the terrestrial laboratories we have, which should actually provide us a definitive answer to that question of whether life existed elsewhere.”

Perseverance will drill into rocks most likely to hold signs of ancient life and stash the collection on the ground to await a future rover.

Forty-three sample tubes are on board the rover, each one meticulously scrubbed and baked to remove Earthly microbes.

Each tube can hold one-half ounce (15 grams) of core samples, the goal is to gather about a pound (0.5 kilogram) altogether for return to Earth.

“We’ll be able to then core a piece of that rock out into a sample about the size of a piece of chalk, that is then sequestered in a tube, sealed. And that tube is cached on the rover to become part of a collection that we return back to Earth,” explains project scientist Bethany Ehlmann.

“Now, the reason that collecting samples is so important is because we can do some science analysis on Mars, but it pales in comparison to what we’re able to do in Earth labs.”

Years later, a second rover, built by the European Space Agency, will land on Mars and collect those samples, before loading them onto an ascent vehicle that will carry them into orbit.

Then another spacecraft will capture the orbiting samples and bring them home.

If engineers’ work goes to plan, ESA’s four-wheeled dune buggy Fetch Rover could begin its journey to the red planet in 2026, landing in 2028, and helping deliver the samples back to Earth by 2031.

Samples taken straight from Mars, not drawn from meteorites discovered on Earth, have long been considered “the Holy Grail of Mars science,” says NASA’s now-retired Mars czar, Scott Hubbard.

To definitively answer the life-beyond-Earth question, the samples must be analyzed by the best electron microscopes and other instruments, far too big to fit on a spacecraft, he says.

“When you send a rover or an orbiter to a distant place, you have to decide in advance what science you want to do. But that’s limiting, it means you have to kind of guess what’s the best instrument to do the job,” says Hubbard.

“If you bring the samples back, then you can subject them to every known laboratory, every known instrument, instead of a handful of principal scientists, you’ll have dozens or hundreds, maybe even thousands.”

British engineers are developing the robotic technology that could be used to bring Martian samples back to Earth.

In June 2020, aerospace firm Airbus was awarded the contract for the next phase of study for the joint NASA/European Space Agency (ESA) mission.

Key to the mission’s success will be sophisticated algorithms able to spot the sample tubes on Mars’ red-tinged surface and a robotic arm able to pick them up and store them safely.

Due to the communication delay between Earth and Mars, the rover will perform most of its tasks autonomously.

“It will have to detect them, autonomously use the robot arm to pick them up, store them on the rover, and then the rover has to drive back to the lander and deposit those sample tubes there,” explains Airbus engineer Adam Camilletti.

“So, because of the distance between Earth and Mars, and the complexity in communicating with the rover, it needs to do that without human intervention from ground.”

Scientists want to know what Mars was like billions of years ago when it had rivers, lakes and oceans that may have allowed simple, tiny organisms to flourish before the planet morphed into the barren, wintry desert world it is today.

“When you go to the surface of Mars, you take an instrument and what you take is what you get,” says Stony Brook professor Scott McLennan.

“But with a sample, when you bring it back to Earth, as we found from the lunar samples, that they’re the gift that keeps on giving.”

Perseverance is NASA’s most ambitious Mars mission yet, totaling around $3 billion. It’s expected to arrive at the red planet on February 18.