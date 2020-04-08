





Tuesday evening many of you sent us pictures of rainbows from across Central PA. A few of us even captured a double rainbow. So, how does a rainbow form and how does a double rainbow form?

A rainbow is caused when light refracts (changes direction or bends) when it enters a water droplet. Light changes directions/bends in the water droplet because water is more dense than the air around it. Visible light (the light we see) is made up of several different wavelengths and colors. By bending the light, it allows the individual color wavelengths to show. The light reflects off the backside of the water droplets and then refracts again allowing the wavelengths to continue to spread apart. Because the wavelengths are different sizes they bend at different angles. For an example, the color red has a wavelength of 700-635 nanometers, while the color green has a wavelength of 560-520 nanometers. This is what allows the different colors to be scene. If the colors bend at the same angle, the colors would never separate and we would not see all the colors of the rainbow.

For a double rainbow to form, the same process explained above has to occur. Where it differs is when the light has to reflect twice off of the back of the raindrop. By reflecting the light twice the second rainbow’s colors are opposite of the first rainbow.